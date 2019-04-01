$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Colfax Corp (CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $998.20 million. Colfax reported sales of $880.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.49 million. Colfax had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Colfax from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.70 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Colfax stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,121. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. Colfax has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $115,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,870.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,553 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $481,732.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,962.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,479 shares of company stock valued at $667,444. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 166,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

