$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $7.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $870.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.29 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.44.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $183.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $144.07 and a 12 month high of $195.81.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $238,020.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $705,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,999 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,000. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 133,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 432,373 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.