$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Worthington Industries posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.
Shares of NYSE:WOR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. 543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,705. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.
Worthington Industries Company Profile
Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.
