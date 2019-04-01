$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Worthington Industries posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. 543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,705. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

