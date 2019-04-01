$0.76 EPS Expected for Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Amerisafe reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amerisafe.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Amerisafe had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $35,697.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $103,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $218,698. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

AMSF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. 971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,977. Amerisafe has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerisafe (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.