-$0.65 EPS Expected for Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvectra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Nuvectra posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvectra will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvectra.

Get Nuvectra alerts:

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 91.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 million.

NVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nuvectra from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuvectra by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nuvectra by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 196,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 43,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 29,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVTR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.36. 359,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,437. Nuvectra has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $194.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvectra (NVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.