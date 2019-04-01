$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Nomura started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,308. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,213,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 451,884 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after buying an additional 549,115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $50,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

NRZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,906,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,580. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

