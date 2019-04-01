-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.43). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TG Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 37,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $153,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.04. 6,614,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,136. The company has a market cap of $707.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.29. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $16.00.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

