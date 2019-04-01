$0.38 EPS Expected for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s earnings. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg..

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 111,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,752. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,846,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,881,000 after buying an additional 349,473 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,848,000 after buying an additional 101,598 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,338,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,770,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,078,000 after buying an additional 2,854,186 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

