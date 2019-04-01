$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (LX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LexinFintech.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $3.79. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

LX stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.16. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.