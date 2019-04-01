-$0.11 EPS Expected for Tellurian Inc (TELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.15). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TELL. BTIG Research began coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tellurian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,433,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,645,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Tellurian by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,433,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,645,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 134,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 692,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

TELL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. 198,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,278. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.92. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

