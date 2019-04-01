-$0.08 EPS Expected for Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Pure Storage reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $422.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $8,184,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $103,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,260 shares of company stock worth $8,835,771. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 112,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $21.79 on Monday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.71.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

