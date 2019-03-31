Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Director Sells $3,063,096.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 586,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $3,063,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.41. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.47.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $248.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. Zynga had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zynga from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,398,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Zynga by 6,486,449.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,048,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048,562 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,326,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 84,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

