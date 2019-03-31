Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) vs. Merus (MRUS) Critical Comparison

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zosano Pharma and Merus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Zosano Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.32%. Merus has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 91.83%. Given Zosano Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zosano Pharma is more favorable than Merus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Merus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma N/A N/A -$35.36 million N/A N/A Merus $15.36 million 21.88 -$82.61 million ($4.29) -3.44

Zosano Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Merus.

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merus has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Merus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Merus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma N/A -171.89% -108.61% Merus -140.49% -55.96% -20.33%

Summary

Zosano Pharma beats Merus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.

