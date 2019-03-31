ZMINE (ZMN) Price Hits $0.0108

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. ZMINE has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $11,512.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZMINE

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 781,191,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,742,766 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

