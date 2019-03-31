Zix Co. (ZIXI) Short Interest Update

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,617,564 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 939,287 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 775,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,668,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZIX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,735,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,731,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in ZIX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,954,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ZIX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,417,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

