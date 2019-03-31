Zen Protocol (ZP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $518.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $518.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00421792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.01578365 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $700.40 or 0.17013506 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00241230 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 24,256,505 coins and its circulating supply is 17,779,505 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

