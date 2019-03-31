Zambeef Products (ZAM) Trading Down 11.9%

Zambeef Products Plc (LON:ZAM) shares were down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.17 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.17 ($0.12). Approximately 90,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 38,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.14).
Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Zambeef Products in a research report on Friday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. It operates through 14 divisions: Beef, Chicken, Pork, Crops, Stockfeed, Eggs, Fish, Milk and Dairy, Edible Oils, Mill and Bakery, Leather and Shoe, Master Meats (Nigeria), and Master Meats (Ghana).
Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.