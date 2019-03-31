Zambeef Products Plc (LON:ZAM) shares were down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.17 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.17 ($0.12). Approximately 90,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 38,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.14).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Zambeef Products in a research report on Friday.

Get Zambeef Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zambeef Products (ZAM) Trading Down 11.9%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/zambeef-products-zam-trading-down-11-9.html.

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. It operates through 14 divisions: Beef, Chicken, Pork, Crops, Stockfeed, Eggs, Fish, Milk and Dairy, Edible Oils, Mill and Bakery, Leather and Shoe, Master Meats (Nigeria), and Master Meats (Ghana).

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.