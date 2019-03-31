Zacks: Unitil Co. (UTL) Given $55.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $55.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unitil an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Unitil in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of UTL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.17. 55,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,987. Unitil has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $807.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.10 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 7.43%. Analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Unitil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

