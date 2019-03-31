Zacks: Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tecnoglass an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 5,994 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $50,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,764 shares in the company, valued at $674,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 117.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 51,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,771. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $277.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.