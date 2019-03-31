Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intel (INTC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intel is one of the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor products Rising demand witnessed in company’s higher performance products, both in data center and client domains acted as a catalyst. The company is benefiting from robust performance of the DCG, IoT Group, NVM Solutions and PSG. These segments form the crux of Intel’s data-centric business model. The company’s strategy of expanding TAM beyond CPU to adjacent product lines like silicon photonics, fabric, network ASICs, and 3D XPoint memory is bearing fruit. However, a declining trend in PC shipments is detrimental to business prospects of Intel, which continues to depend substantially on PC sales. Further, the company provided a tepid forthcoming outlook. Also, delay in transition to 10-nm process is a concern. Moreover, intensifying competition remains a headwind. “

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.51.

Intel stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $464,575.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,118,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 114,601,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,842,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,125,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $620,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,410 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,454,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

