Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alkermes (ALKS) to “Buy”

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes’ earnings and sales beat estimates in the fourth quarter of 2018. With the increasing traction of Aristada in the market, the company continues to emerge as a leader in the treatment of schizophrenia. The company released positive results of the ALKS 3831 ENLIGHTEN-2 pivotal study. This year will be an important one for the company’s late-stage pipeline highlighted by the planned submission of the NDA for ALKS 3831 and the regulatory review of the recently submitted NDA for diroximel fumarate for multiple sclerosis, with action expected in the fourth quarter. The company also expects to have release data from ALKS 4230's anti-tumor response study in 2019. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and/or royalty revenues. Shares have outperformed the industry in the last three months.”

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $36.49 on Friday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,560. Company insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,645,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,626,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 479,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after buying an additional 378,964 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 776,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after buying an additional 298,289 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 838,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after buying an additional 282,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.