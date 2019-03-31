Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Catchmark Timber Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.29.

CTT opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.79 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 124.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.18%.

In related news, Director Donald S. Moss acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,772.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 605,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 161,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

