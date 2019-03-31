Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capstar Financial (CSTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

CSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut Capstar Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.00. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstar Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $15,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

