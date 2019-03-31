Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAOI. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Applied Optoelectronics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.01. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

