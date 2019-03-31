Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peugeot S.A. manufactures and sells cars. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. Automotive division designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands. Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. Finance Division provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands and wholesale financing to dealer networks. It operates primarily in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and North America. Peugeot S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

OTCMKTS:PUGOY opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

