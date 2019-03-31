Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NextEra Energy (NEE) to Hold

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In the last 12 months shares of NextEra Energy have outperformed its industry. NextEra Energy’s investments to strengthen its infrastructure and ongoing capital projects, on completion, will help in serving the expanding customer base more efficiently. The expansion of business through strategic acquisitions positively impacted earnings. However, the company’s nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state and other regulations. Substantial investments are undertaken to ensure the safety of nuclear operation. That said, the risk of unplanned outages remains, which could derail its normal operation and impact profitability.”

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.17.

NYSE NEE opened at $193.32 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $155.06 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total transaction of $21,396,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $272,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,063,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

