Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.83 Target Price for RYB Education Inc – (RYB)

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. RYB Education’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RYB Education an industry rank of 33 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $23.50) on shares of RYB Education in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.25 to $7.15 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered RYB Education from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.69 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE RYB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 199,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,434. The firm has a market cap of $189.18 million, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.68. RYB Education has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RYB Education will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RYB Education by 3,508.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,627 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC bought a new position in RYB Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in RYB Education by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 304,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 188,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in RYB Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in RYB Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

