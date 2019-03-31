Zacks: Brokerages Expect PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). PBF Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $9.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NYSE PBF opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after purchasing an additional 429,226 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,637,000 after purchasing an additional 421,070 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 396,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

