Zacks: Brokerages Expect Okta Inc (OKTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Okta posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Okta to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.84.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.20. Okta has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $87.72.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $429,905.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 98,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $7,049,845.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 809,905 shares of company stock worth $64,446,618. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,744,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $7,669,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $53,106,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

