Zacks: Brokerages Expect Emcor Group Inc (EME) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Emcor Group posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,699.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.08. 353,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,637. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Emcor Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

