Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cision Ltd (CISN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) to announce sales of $188.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Cision posted sales of $179.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full year sales of $782.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $788.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $836.11 million, with estimates ranging from $823.26 million to $860.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $186.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.45 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CISN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NYSE CISN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.77. 401,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,929. Cision has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cision during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cision during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cision by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Cision during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

