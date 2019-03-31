Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. PulteGroup reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,927. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $417,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 453,996 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,628.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after purchasing an additional 350,357 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,063,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 283,661 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

