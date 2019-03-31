Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $105.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,906,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,649,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,690,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,058 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,044,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $11,808,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

