Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $464.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) will post sales of $464.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $474.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $367.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 117,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

Shares of HGV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.85. 909,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,659. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

