Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will announce sales of $105.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.73 million and the highest is $107.48 million. Habit Restaurants reported sales of $91.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full-year sales of $460.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.18 million to $461.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $500.71 million, with estimates ranging from $499.50 million to $502.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Habit Restaurants.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HABT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 400,667 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HABT opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $281.93 million, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.11. Habit Restaurants has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Habit Restaurants (HABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.