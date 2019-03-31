Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) to Announce $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full-year earnings of $10.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hathaway.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.89. 4,619,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,261. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $184.75 and a 1 year high of $224.07. The firm has a market cap of $494.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.