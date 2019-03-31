Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.20. Eastgroup Properties posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastgroup Properties.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.23 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

In related news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $1,110,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,070,896.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,078,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,087. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.84. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $112.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.