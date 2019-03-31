Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Switch Inc (SWCH) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,056,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 567,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,219. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97. Switch has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0294 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

