Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) to Post $2.92 EPS

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings per share of $2.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03. The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.74 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Snap-on’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

In other news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $1,846,160.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $60,832.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,327 shares of company stock worth $9,123,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $25,095,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $62,430,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.52. 480,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $189.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.