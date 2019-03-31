Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap Inc (SNAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will post sales of $305.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Snap posted sales of $230.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Snap had a negative net margin of 106.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Snap from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $85,557.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,852,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,690,846.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $37,441.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,155.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,457,080 shares of company stock valued at $63,985,220 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 24.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 97.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 236,816 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 878.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 202,330 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Snap by 1,737.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 1,094,467 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.02. 13,310,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,204,984. Snap has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.14.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.