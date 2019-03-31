Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kraton Corp (KRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kraton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.65. Kraton also posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kraton.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.29 million. Kraton had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Kraton’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

KRA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kraton in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kraton in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

KRA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. 304,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,171. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. Kraton has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $53.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,300,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,553,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,090 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kraton by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 570,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 193,577 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraton by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 629,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Kraton by 1,599.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 189,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 178,815 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

See Also: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.