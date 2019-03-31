Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Hilltop reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $356.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.43 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,336,401.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $167,945.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.84. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.