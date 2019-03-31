Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortive Corp (FTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $305,785.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,116.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $35,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,964 shares of company stock worth $486,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,405,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,330,000 after acquiring an additional 203,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,405,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,330,000 after acquiring an additional 203,786 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,321,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,722,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Fortive by 1,090.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,072,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,065,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,959. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

