Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Concho Resources posted sales of $947.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 55.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CXO. Stephens began coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $158.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

Shares of CXO opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $163.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $749,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $462,084.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 108.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

