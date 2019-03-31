Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,882,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,901,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.03. The stock had a trading volume of 561,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $167.48 and a 1-year high of $224.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.4887 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.59%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

