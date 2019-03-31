Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,014,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 909,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,079.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,423,166 shares of company stock worth $829,270,489. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,089,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 68,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,127,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.