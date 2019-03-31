Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $152,395.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $576,451.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,671.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,684 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,092. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $101.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

