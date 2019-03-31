Yacoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (YAC)

Yacoin (CURRENCY:YAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Yacoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Yacoin has a total market capitalization of $148,650.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Yacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.01476873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002778 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About Yacoin

Yacoin (CRYPTO:YAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. Yacoin’s total supply is 121,719,152 coins. Yacoin’s official Twitter account is @YACCoin . The Reddit community for Yacoin is /r/yacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Yacoin is www.yacoin.org

Buying and Selling Yacoin

Yacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

