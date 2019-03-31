XMax Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. One XMax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Coinrail, HADAX and OTCBTC. XMax has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $80,437.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XMax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $712.05 or 0.17381148 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00061034 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00001389 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011323 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,723,362,241 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, FCoin, Hotbit, ABCC, Coinrail, OTCBTC, CryptoBridge, Graviex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.