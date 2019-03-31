WPX Energy Inc (WPX) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

NYSE WPX opened at $13.11 on Friday. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 145.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.84 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in WPX Energy by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 794,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 542,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 697,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 757,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 29,156 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 700,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 301,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

